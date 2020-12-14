VJ Chitra Was Upset With Her Mother Before Her Death: Reports

A couple of days after VJ Chitra's sudden demise, her mother Vijaya had reportedly interacted with the media and alleged foul play in her daughter's death.

Adding that the family will soon be filing a case, Vijaya was quoted by Times of India as saying, "My daughter is not a coward to take her own life. I have raised her as a brave woman. She was extremely talented. I suspect her husband Hemanth married her for her money. I suspect that she was subjected to physical violence. Why would there be marks on her face? He has come as my daughter's Yaman."

Well now, a few reports surfacing on the social media allege that Chitra was upset with her mother before she died by suicide on December 9, 2020. Reportedly, the couple after their engagement in August, secretly got married on October 19 this year. The duo was planning to announce their wedding with a formal ceremony in February 2021. The shocking reports claim that Vijaya was unhappy with the duo's wedding and had even asked Chitra to leave Hemanth Kumar. The reports also allege that the actress was arguing with her mother on a long call, hours before her demise.

On a related note, the police are currently investigating the case. The police officials have collected the CCTV footage of the hotel where Chitra stayed, and have also quizzed people associated including Hemanth, the hotel staff, her colleagues, and family members.

Talking about her work, Chitra had been a part of several daily soaps including Velunachi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi (Season 2) and Darling Darling. She was also popular for her hosting skills in several shows on Vijay TV and Zee Tamil. Notably, the first look poster of her debut film Calls was released recently. Directed by debutant J Sabarish, the film is backed by S Jayakumar and J Kaveriselvi.

