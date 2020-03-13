    For Quick Alerts
      Walter Full Movie Leaked In HD Print For Free Download On Tamilrockers

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Action crime thriller, Walter has become the latest victim of online piracy as it gets leaked on Tamilrockers on its release day. The leak of the Sibiraj-starrer is likely to hit the film's box office collection to a large extent. Well, the movie has so far garnered a mixed response from the audience. Directed by U Anbarasan, Walter also features Shirin Kanchwala as the female lead, who made her Tamil debut last year with Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.

      Walter

      Walter's story revolves around child trafficking and has an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Natarajan Subramaniam and Sanam Shetty.

      Walter will have Sibiraj essaying the role of an IPS officer. Earlier, there were rumours that the movie might have a connection with the actor's father, Sathyaraj's Walter Vetrivel. Later, the director clarified that the movie has nothing to do with the 1993 film. Bankrolled by Shruthi Thilak under the banner 11:11 productions, the film has music composed by Dharma Prakash. The film was originally scheduled to release on January 24 but was pushed back to 13th March 2020.

      Friday, March 13, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
