Walter Twitter Review: Here Is What Audience Feel About The Action Crime Thriller!

The action crime thriller, Walter is finally released today. The Sibiraj movie has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. The actor, who appears as the titular character in the U Anbarasan directorial, will be seen essaying the role of an IPS officer. Of lately, the director had clarified that the film has nothing to do with Sathyaraj's (father of Sibiraj) movie Walter Vetrivel. Shirin Kanchwala, who made her Tamil debut in Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja is paired opposite the actor in the movie.

Walter, bankrolled by Shruthi Thilak under the banner 11:11 Productions, has a story revolving around child trafficking. Also, the movie has music composed by Dharma Prakash. The thriller boasts an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Natarajan Subramaniam and Sanam Shetty in supporting roles.

