When Dhanush Annoyed Kajol During The Promotions Of VIP 2

Kajol On Her Work In VIP 2

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Kajol explained how she worked hard on her Tamil to make it look convincing on-screen. She was quite hesitant about the language and said that she was apprehensive about it.

Dhanush Interrupted Kajol

When Kajol said that Dhanush and Soundarya helped her during the making of the film, Dhanush quickly interrupted the Bollywood actress. He said that she did it very easily and they didn't have to work hard on her dialogues.

Kajol Got Annoyed By Dhanush’s Behaviour

When Dhanush interrupted, Kajol asked him to let her finish. The actress teased Dhanush and said that if she is complimenting him, he is interrupting her. Adding to her statement, the Asuran actor praised Kajol and her legacy of being a performer.

Dhanush On Casting Kajol In VIP 2

While speaking about casting Kajol in VIP 2, Dhanush told Firstpost that when he finished writing the film, he had somebody like Kajol in mind. He said, "We narrated the script to her and purely on the merit of the script she decided to do it. That gave us even more confidence. I don't think any other actress would have pulled off Vasundhara's character the way she did. She was perfect for the part."