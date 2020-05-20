When Kamal Haasan Assisted Hollywood Makeup Artist Michael Westmore

Kamal Haasan’s Collaboration With Michael Westmore

Kamal has always been fond of the art of makeup. While working with Academy Award-winning makeup artist, Michael Westmore, Kamal learned the nuances of makeup. The actor had spent over 30 days, working as an assistant to Michael Westmore and later, collaborated with him on many projects.

Kamal Haasan’s Friendship With Actress McKenzie Westmore

Kamal Haasan and Michael Westmore's daughter and popular Hollywood actress, McKenzie Westmore are good friends. The actress is always asked about her friendship with Kamal. Recently, she tweeted a couple of pictures with him and revealed that Kamal had gifted her an Indian attire when she was a kid. She wrote, "Many have asked if I know @ikamalhaasan well here ya go my dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The 2nd photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal."

Kamal Haasan’s Memories With McKenzie

McKenzie revealed that Kamal used to come to their house bringing many beautiful gifts from India. She tweeted, "As a child I remember Kamal coming to the house bringing beautiful gifts from India! I was always in awe of him. Visiting him at his LA home was a dream too! I'll find photos."

Future Projects

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the sequel of his Tamil film Indian (1996), Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth in key roles. The shooting of Indian 2 has been kept on hold due to the lockdown.