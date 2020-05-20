    For Quick Alerts
      When Kamal Haasan Assisted Hollywood Makeup Artist Michael Westmore

      Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. He is known for his perfection as he never leaves any stone unturned to get into the skin of the character.

      Kamal Haasan

      Apart from acting, Kamal Haasan also loves to do makeup. For those who are unaware, the Ulaganayagan has assisted the ace Hollywood make-up artist Michael Westmore on the sets of Star Trek.

      Kamal Haasan’s Collaboration With Michael Westmore

      Kamal Haasan’s Collaboration With Michael Westmore

      Kamal has always been fond of the art of makeup. While working with Academy Award-winning makeup artist, Michael Westmore, Kamal learned the nuances of makeup. The actor had spent over 30 days, working as an assistant to Michael Westmore and later, collaborated with him on many projects.

      Kamal Haasan’s Friendship With Actress McKenzie Westmore

      Kamal Haasan’s Friendship With Actress McKenzie Westmore

      Kamal Haasan and Michael Westmore's daughter and popular Hollywood actress, McKenzie Westmore are good friends. The actress is always asked about her friendship with Kamal. Recently, she tweeted a couple of pictures with him and revealed that Kamal had gifted her an Indian attire when she was a kid. She wrote, "Many have asked if I know @ikamalhaasan well here ya go my dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The 2nd photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal."

      Kamal Haasan’s Memories With McKenzie

      Kamal Haasan’s Memories With McKenzie

      McKenzie revealed that Kamal used to come to their house bringing many beautiful gifts from India. She tweeted, "As a child I remember Kamal coming to the house bringing beautiful gifts from India! I was always in awe of him. Visiting him at his LA home was a dream too! I'll find photos."

      Future Projects

      Future Projects

      Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the sequel of his Tamil film Indian (1996), Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth in key roles. The shooting of Indian 2 has been kept on hold due to the lockdown.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
