When Shraddha Srinath Met With An Accident While Riding A Bullet Bike For The First Time

Shraddha Srinath is one of the popular actresses in Tamil film industry, all thanks to her performances in films like Vikram Vedha, Nerkonda Paarvai and many others. The actress has also worked in a few Telugu and Kannada films.

Shraddha Srinath has always been known for her perfection in portraying her characters. She often tries to learn new things for her role. However, one thing she couldn't get it right was riding a bullet bike. Shraddha has recently shared an old video on Instagram, in which she met with an accident while riding a bullet for the first time.

Sharing the video on social media, Shraddha Srinath wrote, "Are you even a bold female character in an Indian film if you don't have at least one bike riding shot? ?? It was June 2017 and we were shooting at Nandi Hills. It was an overcast day and the roads were wet. @raviperepu casually comes up to me and asks me if I know how to ride a bike and my answer was straight. "No", I said to him "but I'll figure it out". And then I took out the bike for a spin, armed with the knowledge of how gear shift works and the act of balancing a two wheeler that I learnt when I was 8 years old. It was the first time I ever rode a bike and I didn't think it was very difficult. I was relieved because I didn't want the shots to be compromised. And then during the course of the day, this happened. Prashanth my assistant then was candidly recording. Please mind the expletives lol. Everyone rushed to help me when I fell, but deep down everyone was concerned about the bike getting scratched. Lol. Why are royal Enfields so heavy dude."

In the above video, one can see, Shraddha Srinath wearing a denim jacket and jeans and sitting on a grey Royal Enfield bike. The actress is riding the bike, but while taking a turn, she fell off on the road. A person, who was shooting her video rushed to help her. Thankfully, Shraddha didn't get injured and still feels it is one of the most memorable incidences of her life.

On a professional note, Shraddha Srinath will next be seen in Vishal-starrer Chakra and Madhavan's next Maara.