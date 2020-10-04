Who Is Gabriella Charlton? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant!

The countdown to welcome Kamal Haasan's much talked about show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has begun. With several speculations still doing the rounds about the contestants of the show, we hear that actress Gabriella Charlton has been confirmed for the new season. Read on to know more about the south diva.

Age: 20

Born: November 18, 1999, in Chennai

Career

Gabriella Charlton kicked off her career at the age of nine as she appeared in a dance reality show. Interestingly, she won the title, paving ways to several opportunities in the film industry, predominantly Kollywood. She has also appeared in another dance reality show, Jodi Number One.

Gabriella is a former child artist who has appeared in several hit films that also include Dhanush-Shruti Haasan's 2012 romantic psychological film 3. The actress was appreciated by both critics and audiences for her portrayal as Shruti's mute sister Sumi. She has also featured in Chennaiyil Oru Naal (2013), Appa (2016) and Appa 2 (2020).

In Chennaiyil Oru Naal directed by Shaheed Kader, the actress essayed the role of Prakash Raj's daughter Ria, who is in need of a heart transplant. On the other hand, she played Rashitha Banu in films Appa and Appa 2, both directed by Samuthirakani.

