Who Is Hemanth Kumar? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Late VJ Chitra’s Husband

Fans and followers of VJ Chitra are shocked by her sudden demise. The actress who shot to fame with Tamil soap opera Pandian Stores directed by Siva Sekar, died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

She got engaged to Hemanth Kumar on August 24 this year in a traditional ceremony held at Chennai's GPN Palace. Well now, during police interrogation, the fiance of the late actress has revealed that the duo had tied the knot on October 19, 2020, and have been staying together since then.

He is said to have submitted all the documents regarding their marriage to the concerned police officials. He also added that Chitra looked disturbed after she came back from the shoot at 1 am and locked herself in the bathroom to take the extreme step.

Hemanth is a Chennai based businessman who had appeared with Chitra in Star Vijay's reality show Gramathu Kondattam, of which she was the host. Apparently, he made a surprise visit to the show's sets that unfolded a huge celebration on stage. Posting a few romantic pictures from the occasion on her Instagram page, the actress had written, "Thank u @vijaytelevision for the beautiful memories. That was really unexpected feeling blessed." Notably, Hemanth Kumar is not active on social media.

On a related note, the 29-year-old actress was a resident of Chennai's Kottupuram.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

