Who Is Mohammed Azeem? Here’s All About Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Wild Card Contestant & Shivani’s Co-Star

Here's big news! Suchitra has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The singer best known for her mind games in the show could only survive for 3 weeks after her entry as a wild card contestant on Day 28. Well now, after her exit, speculations are rife that actor Azeem might enter the show as the 3rd wild card-contestant. Read on to know more about the Tamil daily soap actor.

Full Name: Mohammed Azeem

Age: 30

Hometown: Arumbakkam, Chennai

Occupation: Television Actor, Anchor and VJ

Wife: Syed Zoya

Education:

Mohammed Azeem born on December 15, 1990, in Arumbakkam Chennai has completed his secondary education at Asan Matric Higher Secondary School, Chennai and has a bachelor's degree from DG Vaishnav College and Loyola College.

Career:

Azeem kicked off his acting career with the Tamil serial Maya directed by B Nityanandham. He has been a part of several daily soaps including Pagal Nilavu, Priyamanaval, Deivam Thandha Veedu and Kadaikutty Singam. It is to be noted that the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Shivani Narayanan has starred opposite Azeem in Pagal Nilavu. He portrayed the role of her husband in the 2016 soap opera.

Notable Roles:

Prabha in Priyamanaval

Charan in Deivam Thandha Veedu

Arjun in Pagal Nilavu

