      Who Is VJ Archana? Read Deets To Know The Popular Personality And Contestant Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4!

      Video Jockey Archana Chandhoke needs no introduction. The well-known anchor of the Tamil television industry grabbed the attention of the audience with her hosting skills and interviews with several personalities from the entertainment field, including Thalaiva Rajinikanth.

      Interestingly, she also holds a huge fan-following and never fails to impress them with pictures from her personal life.

      Read on to know more about VJ Archana..

      Age: 35

      Date of Birth: February 17, 1985

      Personal Life

      Archana is happily married to Vineet Muthukrishnan. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and has a daughter, Zaara Vineet.

      Career As An Anchor

      VJ Archana made her debut in the Tamil television show Comedy Time as an anchor alongside Chitti Babu. She has been presenting shows since 2002 and has been a part of several shows including Ilamai Pudhumai, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, Namma Veetu Kalyanam, Celebrity Kitchen, Athirsta Lakshmi, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs (season 1 and 2), Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors (season 1 and 2) and Super Mom.

      Film Career

      Archana also did a number of Tamil films including En Vazhi Thani Vazhi (2015), Vaigai Express (2017), Yenda Thalayila Yenna Vekkala (2018) and Naan Sirithal (2020). Interestingly, she will next be seen in Sivakarthikeyan- Priyanka Mohan (Telugu film Gang Leader fame) film Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

      Awards

      VJ Archana was bestowed with the 2018 Zee Kudumbam Viruthugal award for the Best Anchor of the Year (Jury Choice) and Favourite Host (based on Public Votes). She also won the Best Anchor award at the 2019 Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Viruthugal.

      VJ Archana's Instagram Post Before Entering Bigg Boss Tamil 4

      Holiday mode with family :-)

      Story first published: Sunday, October 4, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
