      Xavier Britto, Producer Of Master Movie Gets Trolled For His Speech! Check Out The Memes!

      Vijay-starrer Master has become the talk of the town for various reasons. The movie, which had its much-awaited audio launch recently, has been praised by the netizens. Unlike the other speeches of the cast and crew during the event, Xavier Britto's address has gained the highest attention, especially of the trollers.

      The long speech of the producer has been compared to that of a priest and has become the center of attraction to memes. He was apparently going out of the subject during the Master audio launch event by thanking each and everyone for supporting him throughout his career. Interestingly, Britto was trending on twitter, during and after the address, along with #SAARCfightsCorona and #Pakistan.

      Here are the memes dedicated to Xavier Britto

      And here is the speech:

      On a related note, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj Master features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman and Azhagan Perumal in pivotal roles. Produced by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Master will release on April 9, 2020.

