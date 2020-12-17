Yashika Aannand Reveals About Her Relationship With Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant Balaji Murugadoss

With his mass entry on Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Balaji Murugadoss has garnered huge appreciation from the mini-screen audiences, thanks to his individual game strategy and determination to win the title of the Kamal Haasan show. After spending a period of time inside the house, the model-turned-actor's relationship status has been one of the highly talked about topics among the contestants and the audiences alike.

His growing proximity with co-contestant Shivani Narayanan was also discussed by the netizens on social media. On the other hand, during a task, Archana had demanded Balaji to reveal the tattoo on his left forearm, which is said to be his girlfriend's name, however, the makers didn't show it to the cameras owing to reasons best known to them.

There have been several reports doing the rounds and even suggesting that the tattoo has a lot to do with his good friend outside the house, Yashika Aannand. The actress has now come up with a big revelation. Recently, when a fan quizzed about her relationship with Balaji and the reason why they weren't following each other on Instagram, the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame replied, "We used to be good friends!! But I'm just happy for him, because I know how much he wished for this day from many years."

Well, Yashika's response about the handsome hunk has indeed surprised many as several speculated that the duo is in a strong relationship. Notably, Balaji has appeared with Yashika on Vijay TV's celebrity game show Connexion. On the other hand, it was earlier reported that Balaji was saved by Yashika when the former was allegedly involved in a drunken-driving accident.

