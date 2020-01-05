Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: Nayanthara, Ajith, Dhanush, Super Deluxe, Win Top Honours!

Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 was held in Chennai on January 5, Saturday. The star-studded event was attended by the most popular names of the Tamil film industry. Nayanthara, the lady superstar bagged the Sridevi Award For Inspiring Woman Of Indian Cinema. Ajith Kumar bagged the Most Empowering Performer Of The Decade Award.

Hitmaker S Shankar was honoured with the Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema. Kamal Haasan, the senior actor won the Pride Of Indian Cinema award, while AR Rahman, the Mozart Of Madras bagged the Pride Of Indian Music Award.

Here is the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 complete winners' list. Have a look...

Pride of Indian Cinema: Kamal Hassan

Pride of Indian Music: AR Rahman

Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema: S Shankar

Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema: Nayanthara

Most Empowering Performer of The Decade: Ajith

Best Director: Vetri Maaran (Asuran)

Best Actor Male: Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actor Female: Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa)

Favourite Movie: Viswasam

Favourite Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj (Kaithi)

Favourite Actor Female: Nayanthara (Viswasam & Bigil)

Most Socially Responsible Actor: Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special: Samantha Akkineni (Super Deluxe)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Ramya Krishnan (Super Deluxe)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Anjali (Peranbu)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): George Maryam (Kaithi)

Best Debut Actor (Male): Dhruv Vikram (Aditya Varma)

Best Debut Actor (Female): Lijomol Jose (Sivappu Manjal Pachai)

Best Debut Director: Arunraja Kamaraj (Kanaa)

Best Villain: Arjun Doss (Kaithi)

Best Child Artist: Sadhana (Peranbu)

Best Comedian: Yogi Babu (Comali)

Best Story: Ram (Peranbu)

Best Screenplay: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Padmapriya (Megadoodham - Airaa)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal (Anbe Peranbe - NGK)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram Kannana Kanney (Viswasam)

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander (Petta)

Best Lyricist: Thamarai (Kannana Kanney - Viswasam)

Best Cinematographer: Vijay Karthik Kannan (Aadai)

Best Editor: Sathyaraj Natarajan (Super Deluxe)

Best Art Director: Vijay Athi Nathan (Super Deluxe)

Best Choreographer: Prabhudeva (Rowdy Baby - Maari 2).

