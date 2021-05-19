99 Songs: AR Rahman’s Musical Drama To Release On Netflix And Jio Cinema On THIS Date!

It's confirmed! The recently released film of AR Rahman 99 Songs, which became the talk of the town for its refreshing content, will now be available at your fingertips. Yes, you read that right! 99 Songs starring debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, will start streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema from May 21, 2020. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the musical drama will be available in 3 languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For the unversed, 99 Songs was released in theatres on April 22, 2021. Upon its massive release, cine-goers and celebs including director Vignesh Shivan were seen praising the multilingual project. Calling it an honest and relatable story, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director had tweeted, "#99Songs is a beautiful concoction of various emotions like hope, love, melancholy, anticipation, betrayal&pain blended with breathtaking, rich visuals enriched more by The almighty @arrahman sir's Mind-blowing music for his earnest, honest &relatable story. Well executed😇 @arrameen."

Talking more about the film's story, 99 Songs revolves around a struggling singer who strives to become a successful music director, facing innumerable hurdles on the way. Along with the story, songs of the romantic drama composed by AR Rahman garnered huge love at the theatres. Interestingly, the songs, plot, performances of the entire cast and the sizzling chemistry of lead actors Ehan and Edilsy impressed both audiences and critics alike.

Jointly written by Vishwesh and AR Rahman, 99 Songs features Tenzin Dalha, Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Thomson Andrews, Ranjit Barot, Rahul Ram, Remo Fernandes and Kunal Kamra. Shot in exotic locations of India and Ukraine, the film is the maiden project backed by Rahman under his production banner YM Movies.