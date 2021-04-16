99 Songs Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

AR Rahman's production venture 99 Songs graced the theatres today (April 16, 2021). The film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy has also become the latest victim of piracy. 99 Songs has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy-based websites including Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Notably, the unfortunate leak of the film might affect its collection at the box office.

Released in 3 different languages- Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, the film has story jointly written by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and AR Rahman. As expected, the musical drama garnered the attention of the audience especially for its soulful songs, beautifully written storyline, acting chops of the lead actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, and their irresistible chemistry.

With music composed by Rahman, 99 Songs has dialogues penned by Hussain Dalal (Hindi), Gautham Menon (Tamil) and Kiran (Telugu). It is worth mentioning that GV Prakash Kumar and Khatija Rahman have given voice-over for Ehan and Edilsy respectively for the Tamil version.

The film has an extensive star cast including Tenzin Dalha, Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Thomson Andrews, Ranjit Barot, Rahul Ram, Remo Fernandes, Kunal Kamra and Kurush Deboo. Backed by AR Rahman under his maiden production banner YM Movies, the musical-romance film has cinematography carried out by Tanay Satam and James Cowley. Majorly shot in India and Ukraine, 99 Songs' editing has been done by Akshay Mehta and Shreyas Beltangdy. The distribution rights of the film have been bought by Jio Studios.

Also Read: 99 Songs Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Think About AR Rahman's Musical Drama!

Also Read: AR Rahman Reveals Why He Walked Off The Stage When Anchor Spoke In Hindi At 99 Songs Event