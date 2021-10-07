Abishek Raaja’s Ex-Wife Slams YouTube Channel For Not Taking Down An Old Interview, See Post

Abishek Raaja has been making headlines ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 5 Tamil house. Recently, an old video of the popular VJ trolling the show and its host Kamal Haasan had surfaced online. In fact, the footage came as a shocker to many, who even called him out for his double standards.

On the other hand, a few days back Abishek was seen turning emotional as he remembered his family and even mentioned his failed marriage while conversing with the other inmates. Well, days after the confession, his ex-wife Deepa Natarajan has become the latest talk of the town, however for another reason.

Apparently, Deepa recently took to her Instagram handle to share that despite incessant requests, a popular YouTube channel has been refusing to take down an interview which she had given when she was married to him.

Udanpirappe: 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss Jyotika-Sasikumar's Upcoming Family Drama!

Woman Attempts Suicide Outside Ajith's Residence, Says She Lost Her Job Because Of The Valimai Star

She wrote, "Hello everyone, I'm sure most of us know, how difficult it is to pull ourselves out of a dark place that we threw ourselves into and how certain triggers, people still talking about certain parts from it, certain memories can literally just spoil our entire day or week. When I decided to walk out of my marriage three years back, I decided to do it all by myself, as in, go through the aftermath, the heartbreak etc etc...and it was a personal choice."

In another post, she alleged that the YouTube channel was now demanding money so as to get the video deleted. Mentioning that there are 5 videos that she wants to be deleted, Deepa requested her fans and followers to report them through their respective accounts so that YouTube takes them down.

Deepa Natarajan and Abishek tied the knot in 2017 and parted ways after spending two years together.