Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Hospitalized, To Undergo Surgery

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai due to a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. As per Nadigar Sangam's official Twitter handle, all required tests have been done and the actor will soon undergo surgery for the same.

The tweet read, "Actor #MansoorAliKhan has been hospitalized because of a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. All tests have been taken as he is getting ready for a surgery." Reportedly, the actor was tested negative for COVID-19.

On a related note, Mansoor recently made it to the headlines after he was booked under the Public Health act for allegedly making controversial remarks regarding the COVID-19 vaccine drive. Also, it is worth mentioning that the actor contested in the recently held assembly elections from the Thondamuthur constituency, where he, unfortunately received the lowest number of votes.

On the work front, Mansoor was previously seen in the 2019 action-comedy flick Jackpot starring Jyotika and Revathi. Best known for his films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada, Khan's notable work includes Thai Mozhi (1992), Thalattu (1993), Ravanan (1994), Deva (1995), Rajali (1996), Pistha (1997), En Mana Vaanil (2002), Kanthaswamy (2009), and Vedalam (2015) among others.