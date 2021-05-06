Actor Pandu Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Kollywood actor and brother of renowned actor Idichapuli Selvaraj, Pandu who was reportedly undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, passed away today (May 6) at a private hospital in Chennai. As per reports, the actor was admitted to the hospital along with his wife, who was also infected by the virus. He was 74.

The unfortunate news about his demise was announced by one of his friends in the industry Manobala, who shared on his Twitter handle, "RIP pandu.. He passed away early morning today due to covid."

Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid. pic.twitter.com/w8q8JdVCAp — Manobala (@manobalam) May 6, 2021

The news of his demise has indeed left many in shock. Several fans and followers of the versatile actor have also taken to their social media handles to mourn his loss while also sending condolence messages to his family.

Pandu started off his career with the 1970 film Maanavan directed by MA Thirumugam. Though he entertained the audience with his brilliant acting chops in several films including Nattamai (1994), Ravanan (1994), Suriyan Chandhiran (1993), Walter Vetrivel (1993), Chinna Thambi (1991), En Uyir Kannamma (1988), the star rose to fame with the 1996 film Kadhal Kottai, in which he had played a cameo role alongside Thala Ajith. His other notable works include Vedi (2011), Ullam (2012), Sigaram Thodu (2014), Kanchana 2 (2015), Thiri (2017), Panjumittai (2018) and Indha Nilai Maarum (2020).

The actor had also appeared in several popular soap operas that include Dhinam Dhinam Deepavali (2007), Uravugal Sangamam (2014), Sabitha Engira Sabapathi (2015-16) and Valli (2016).

Apart from his work in the Kollywood industry, the actor was known for designing the umbrella logo for Tamil Nadu tourism along with the twin leaves logo for AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party.