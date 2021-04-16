Actor Vivekh Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

Tamil actor-comedian Vivekh has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. As per reports, the actor was rushed to the hospital after he fainted. Though an official statement regarding the actor's health is not issued by the family members, he is said to be under the surveillance of the best doctors.

As news about Vivekh's health goes viral on social media, several fans and well-wishers of the iconic star are wishing him a speedy recovery. Notably, the Padma Shri Awardee recently (April 15) took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai and was also seen urging fans to get vaccinated during his media interaction.

On the work front, the actor was previously seen in Dharala Prabhu (2020), which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood romantic comedy film Vicky Donor. Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, the film featured Harish Kalyan and Tanya Hope in lead roles.

His upcoming projects are Vijay Sethupathi's Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir and Kamal Haasan-Shankar's Indian 2. Vivekh's directorial ventures Anukoni Athidhi and Boxer are yet to be released.

