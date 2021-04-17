    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Actor Vivekh Passes Away In Chennai

      By
      |

      Renowned Tamil actor Vivekh, who was last seen in the 2020 film Dharala Prabhu passed away today (April 17, 2021) at a private hospital in Chennai following a massive heart attack. He was 59.

      vivekh

      The actor was admitted to a private hospital on Friday (April 16) morning after he suffered a heart attack. As per the medical statement released by the hospital, Vivekh underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by Angioplasty.

      On the other hand, Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary Radhakrishnan during his media interaction on Friday said that Vivekh suffered a heart attack which has no connection whatsoever with the vaccine shot taken by him on Thursday (April 15).

      Also Read: Actor Vivekh Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X