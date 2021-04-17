Actor Vivekh Passes Away In Chennai

Renowned Tamil actor Vivekh, who was last seen in the 2020 film Dharala Prabhu passed away today (April 17, 2021) at a private hospital in Chennai following a massive heart attack. He was 59.

The actor was admitted to a private hospital on Friday (April 16) morning after he suffered a heart attack. As per the medical statement released by the hospital, Vivekh underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by Angioplasty.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary Radhakrishnan during his media interaction on Friday said that Vivekh suffered a heart attack which has no connection whatsoever with the vaccine shot taken by him on Thursday (April 15).

