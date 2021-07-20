Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Poster, Says 'Golden Era Comes To Life'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's collaboration with director Mani Ratnam for the ambitious film Ponniyin Selvan has been in the news right since its inception. Now much to the happiness of the fans, Aishwarya has finally shared the poster of the same. The movie is based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's bestselling historical novel of the same name.

Sharing the poster on her social media handle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned the same stating, "The Golden Era comes to Life. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan PS." Take a look at the same. The poster has a fiery emblem with a tiger's face in the centre while a sword can be seen kept across it. Emissions of fire can be seen against the backdrop of the same. Fans showcased their excitement in the comment section of the post. Take a look at the post.

Talking about the film, it also stars a stellar cast comprising Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and is touted to be a magnum opus. It was earlier reported that Mani Ratnam has kickstarted the new schedule of his dream project in Pondicherry. As per the news reports, Jayam Ravi, who plays one of the lead roles in the movie, will be a part of this schedule. Vikram and Karthi, the other two leading men of Ponniyin Selvan, are also expected to continue the shoot in a few days.

Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam Resumes The Shooting Of His Ambitious Project

After wrapping up the Pondicherry portions, the Ponniyin Selvan team will be moving to Hyderabad for the month-long schedule. Director Mani Ratnam is reportedly planning to wrap up the filming of the project by the end of 2021. If things go as planned, the first part of the much-awaited magnum opus will hit the theatres in Summer 2022.

'Aaradhya Looks So Tall', Netizens Gush Over Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter's Latest Picture

Talking about the technical aspects, the movie is scripted by director Mani Ratnam himself, along with Siva Anand and Kumaravel. Ace music director AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Ravi Varman is the director of photography for the film. Sreekar Prasad has helmed the editing of the movie. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier collaborated with Mani Ratnam in movies like Guru and Raavan.