Ajith Disappointed With Fans Asking For Valimai Update In Public; Requests Them To Be Patient

Post Valimai producer Boney Kapoor's tweet regarding the film's first look, the lead actor Ajith Kumar has now issued a statement for his countless fans and followers. Expressing disappointment over people who are unnecessarily asking for the film's update in public and political events, Thala requested fans to patiently wait for the update from the team.

The statement issued by Ajith's PR read, "Greetings to my fans and well-wishers who have always showered love upon me and my films. Recently, a few people who claim to be my fans were seen asking for Valimai update in cricket stadiums, political events and in public. I am deeply disappointed with those incidents. As announced earlier, the updates of the film will be out at the right time. I am also in talks with the team to announce the updates as soon as possible. Please be patient until the updates are out. Cinema is entertainment for you, but it's a profession for me. I request my fans to be patient and follow decency in public. I hope people who unconditionally love me will behave accordingly."

For those who are unaware, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai, one of the over-enthusiastic fans of Thala was seen raising a hoarding that read, 'Valimai Update'. On the other hand, a video of Ajith fans went viral on social media recently, wherein they were seen requesting England off-spinner Moen Ali for Valimai update during the 2nd cricket test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On a related note, written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is backed by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner. The highly anticipated action-thriller features Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra and Pugazh in key roles.

Also Read: Valimai First Look: Big Update From Ajith Starrer Will Be Out Soon, Says Producer Boney Kapoor

Also Read: Valimai Update To Be Revealed Soon, Ajith Kumar Assures Fans