Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Ajith Gets Upset And Snatches Mobile As Fan Takes Selfie; Video Goes Viral

Assembly Elections 2021 is under way in Tamil Nadu. Pictures of several celebs including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan and others casting their votes and flaunting their inked fingers have already gone viral on social media.

With fans and followers of the actors looking forward to the day, something that only comes once in 5 years, what has now deviated the attention of the netizens is one of the videos featuring Ajith, which has become the current talk of the town. Apparently, in the video, the Valimai actor can be seen losing his cool amid the voting after an overenthusiastic fan tries to click a selfie with him.

An evidently upset Ajith snatched the phone of the fan and even warned others to stay back with his gestures. Though many have expressed their disappointment over the actor's reaction to his fan, another section of social media users have come in support of the actor, stating that he reacted out of concern as he the fan didn't wear a mask amid COVID-19 pandemic, which might have irked Ajith. It is also said that the star had initially requested everyone gathering near him to follow the protocols and allow others to do their work in the current situation. It is worth mentioning that taking selfies at voting centers is prohibited. In another video, the star can be seen giving back the phone and apologizing, which has melt the hearts of Thala fans.

Notably, a few have also compared the actor to Vijay, who on the other hand was seen obliging his fans with selfies. Interestingly, Thalapathy was seen arriving at his voting booth on a cycle which wowed many.

On the work front, Ajith is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Valimai helmed by H Vinoth.

