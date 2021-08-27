Ajith Kumar Heads To Russia For Valimai Shoot; Video From The Airport Goes Viral

Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema is currently busy with the shooting of Valimai, the highly anticipated project. The final schedule of shooting of the project, which is directed by H Vinoth, is currently in progress. As per the latest updates, Ajith Kumar recently headed to Russia to shoot a high voltage action sequence for Valimai.

The star was recently spotted at the Dubai International airport, where he interacted with his fans before heading to Russia for the shoot of Valimai. Ajith Kumar looks dapper in the black tuxedo and salt n pepper look in the video from the airport, which has been going viral on social media.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, the makers were planning to drop the foreign schedule of Valimai and shoot the remaining portions in Hyderabad itself, owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the plans were changed later, as the team finally got the necessary permissions to shoot the action sequences in Russia.

As per the updates, the makers are planning to film the climax fight sequence of Valimai, featuring Thala Ajith and the lead antagonist of the movie, Kartikeya Gummakonda. Director H Vinoth and his team are planning to wrap up the Russian schedule of the action thriller in just 5 days.

Suriya To Kickstart Jallikattu Training For Vaadivaasal In September: Reports

If the reports are to be believed, a major update on Valimai is expected to be revealed on August 31, 2021, on the occasion of music director Yuvan Shankar Raja's birthday. The grapevine suggests that the much-awaited second single from the Thala Ajith starrer.

Sarpatta Parambarai Television Premiere: Arya Starrer To Hit Mini Screens In October?

Valimai will feature Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi as the female lead. The project features an ensemble star cast including Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Sumithra, Paval Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, and others in pivotal roles. The Ajith Kumar starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.