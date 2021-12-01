    For Quick Alerts
      Ajith Kumar Requests Fans To Not Call Him 'Thala'; Netizens Lauds The Valimai Actor's Decision!

      Ajith Kumar has always led a simple life and prefers to stay away from the star status. Interestingly, Ajith recently made a special request to his beloved fans and media, which has left everyone surprised. The Valimai actor requested everyone to not call him 'Thala', and revealed that he prefers to be referred to as Ajith Kumar, Ajith, or AK.

      The respected members of media of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar, or just AK and not as "Thala" or any other prefix before my name.

      I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind, and contentment forever.

      Ajith," reads the Valimai actor's official statement.

      The netizens have been heaping praises on Ajith Kumar for his decision to drop all prefixes that are associated with stardom. The fans and well-wishers point out that it is extremely rare to find an actor with such a personality, especially in an industry where even the newcomers prefer to be considered as stars and insists on using prefixes before their names.

