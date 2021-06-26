Ajith Kumar's Valimai: Here's Why The First Look Release Is Delayed Again

Valimai, the highly anticipated Ajith Kumar starrer has been under production for over a year now. Recently, it was reported that the first look poster of Valimai will be out this weekend. But, the latest updates suggest that the first look release of the Ajith starrer has been postponed again.

According to the grapevine, the first look release of Valimai is postponed again, as the team has not fixed the release date of the movie yet. The makers are reportedly planning to reveal the release date of the Ajith starrer, along with the first look poster. So, the Valimai first look will be revealed only after the release date gets finalised.

However, the decision of the makers has highly disappointed the Thala Ajith fans and cine-goers, who have been impatiently waiting for the Valimai first look. The first look release, which was originally supposed to happen in 2020, was postponed multiple times earlier due to various reasons.

Dhanush's D43: Final Schedule Shoot To Resume In July 2021

As per the latest updates, Valimai features Ajith Kumar in the role of Eshwar Murthy IPS, a CBCID officer. The project, which is directed by H Vinoth will have some high voltage action sequences featuring leading man Ajith. A popular Hollywood stunt choreography team has designed the action sequences of the project.

Vijay To Repeat Pokkiri Magic In Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast; Here's How!

Huma Qureshi is appearing as the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in Valimai. Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing the lead antagonist. Pearle Maaney, Yogi Babu, Paval Navageethan, Achyuth Kumar, senior actress Sumithra, Malayalam actor Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pugazh, Raj Ayyappa, VJ Bani, and so on essay the supporting roles in the Thala Ajith starrer.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and original score for the project. The senior cinematographer Nirav Shah is the DOP of the project. Thotta Tharani, the veteran art director is also a part of the technical crew of the Ajith starrer. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor, in association with Zee Studios.