Ajith Kumar's Valimai To Release In August 2021: Reports

Valimai, the highly anticipated Ajith Kumar starrer has been under production for over the last year. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers have finally taken a major decision on the Valimai release. According to the reports published by a leading online portal, the Thala Ajith starrer has been slated to hit the theatres in August 2021 as an independence day special release.

As per the reports, over 75 percent of the shooting of Valmai is already finished. The makers are now planning to kickstart the final schedule of the H Vinoth directorial in Spain, very soon. If things follow as planned, the Ajith starrer will be wrapped mostly by the end of February 2021.

In that case, Valimai will mostly hit the theatres in August 2021, mostly on the Independence day weekend. The makers are keen to wrap up the project as soon as possible and kickstart the post-production of the project by the end of March or the beginning of April 2021.

As reported earlier, the makers have decided that they will not release the Valimai first look before Ajith Kumar and the team wrap up the project. However, the team is planning to release a series of major updates of the H Vinoth directorial following the first look release, to compensate for the long wait of Thala Ajith fans.

Ajith Kumar is playing the role of Eeshwar Murthy IPS, a daring police officer, in Valimai. The star is apparently appearing in two different get-ups in the movie, that depicts the two stages of Eeshwar Murthy's life. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is appearing as the female lead. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for the movie, which is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

