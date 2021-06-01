Ajith’s Residence Gets Bomb Threat, Caller Traced: Report

In a shocking incident, a person recently (May 31) issued a bomb threat to actor Thala Ajith's house in Chennai's Injambakkam. As per the latest development, a man named Dinesh was apprehended from Marakkanam (Viluppuram) in this regard. Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife that the person is mentally unstable and had earlier issued bomb threats to Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay's residences.

Well, the incident has come as a shocker, as earlier in 2020 a person named Bhuvanesh was also arrested from Marakkanam, who made a hoax call to the police control room, which now makes it look like a deliberate attempt. As of now, the police is said to have given a strict warning to Dinesh, who has been making incessant calls to Kollywood celebrities to issue bomb threats. Meanwhile, Ajith fans have condemned the act on social media.

On the professional front, Thala is currently awaiting the release of his highly talked about film Valimai. Though the action-drama's highly anticipated update was all set to be out on the actor's 50th birthday (May 1), the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is backed by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner. Featuring an ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra and Pugazh, the film is expected to release by the end of 2021, if COVID-19 condition subsides. With songs composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has camera cranked by cinematographer Nirav Shah.