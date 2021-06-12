Andrea Jeremiah’s Remuneration For Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 Will Leave You Surprised!

Andrea Jeremiah is currently basking in the success of her previous venture Master that starred Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. On its release, the actress received huge appreciation for her role and archery skills, which she flaunted in the action-entertainer. Well, post the film's massive success, the actress is now prepping for her upcoming films, especially her special one- Pisasu 2.

For the unversed, earlier in December, the makers of Pisasu 2 had unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring Andrea. In the sepia-toned poster, the star was shown in a vintage look as she wrapped her head with a scarf and wore a retro-styled blouse with prints. Interestingly, the actress even shared a picture of her maternal grandmother that looked exactly similar to the poster revealing she drew parallels between the film's character and her own family lineage, which surprised many.

Well now, both Pisasu 2 and Andrea have yet again made it to the headlines, thanks to the ongoing buzz that talks about her humongous remuneration for the film. Reportedly, the actress had initially demanded Rs 1.50 crore for the horror drama, however, after several negotiations and director Mysskin's interference, she agreed to a payment of Rs 1.25 crore. If reports are to believed, the amount is Andrea's highest remuneration so far. And no doubt, post delivering a big hit like Master, the diva surely deserves the best, be it in terms of success or remuneration.

Meanwhile, Andrea has a slew of projects in her kitty including Sundar C's Aranmanai 3, R Azhagu Karthik's No Entry, Kamlakannan's Vattam, Dil Sathya's Maaligai and Nanjil's Kaa.