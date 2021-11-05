Annaatthe Craze Takes Over Chennai; Offices Provide Half Day Leave With Movie Tickets

Annaatthe, the Rajinikanth starring mass entertainer had a grand release on November 4, Thursday. As always, both the superstar fans and Tamil cinema audiences are equally excited about the Siva directorial, which is a complete family entertainer for this festive season. Interestingly, the Annaatthe craze has now elevated to a whole new level in Chennai city.

As per the latest reports, several offices of Chennai city had allowed a half-day leave for its employees, to watch the Rajinikanth starrer. Some organisations even provided the employees with the free tickets of Annaatthe, as a special Diwali treat.

#Annaththe



Rajini Craze in Chennai.



Half day leave for my company in Chennai with tickets pic.twitter.com/tJwyMmIH6I — Jay (@chukki08) October 30, 2021

Well, all these updates unarguably prove why Rajinikanth is being called the ultimate superstar of Indian cinema. No matter how much the new generation takes over the industry and its box office, the reign of Thalaivar is something that cannot be matched. And it is the same factor that results in the exception box office performance of Rajinikanth films, even if they receive mixed or negative reviews from the audiences.

Coming to Annaatthe, the Rajinikanth starrer has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. While the family audiences are happy to witness the superstar's doting brother avatar, the neutral viewers are highly disappointed with the loud, over-the-top pitch of the film and its outdated storyline and execution.

Rajinikanth is playing the role of Kaalaiyan, who is fondly called Annaatthe in the movie, which is directed by Siva. The movie revolves around Annaatthe and his selfless love for his younger sister Meenatchi, played by Keerthy Suresh. The striking similarities of the Siva directorial with some of the several popular films are now a discussion topic on social media.

However, this hasn't affected the box officer performance of the Rajinikanth starrer, which has reportedly been opened to great numbers. Along with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, the movie features an extensive star cast including Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. Annaatthe is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.