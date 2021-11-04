Annaatthe Day 1 Box Office Collection: Good Start For Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh Starrer!

Rajinikanth's latest film Annaatthe has started its theatrical journey on a positive note. Though it received mixed response from the critics, the public holiday on the festive occasion of Diwali and the star-studded cast helped the film pull in the crowd to the cinema halls. The rural drama's storyline and narration were a big letdown, however, Rajinikanth's swag and comical sequences with other actors helped the film elevate itself.

Talking about business, Annaatthe has reportedly grossed a collection between Rs 25-30 crore from Tamil Nadu on its opening day. As per film analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has acquired $1.5 million (Rs 11.25 crore) across all first shows overseas excluding the UK and Europe. With the massive collection report going viral on social media, looks like the film has kept the cash register ringing both in India and overseas.

Written and directed by Siva, the film features Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Keerthy plays the role of Rajinikanth's sister, while Nayanthara is seen as his lady love. The Superstar essays a village president Kalaiyan whose world revolves around his sister Meenakshi. As she gets married and shifts to Kolkata with her husband, she faces unforeseen snags. How Kalaiyan helps her come out of the daunting situation forms the crux of the story.

The biggie has been backed by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the production house which is also bankrolling films like Beast, Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Thiruchitrambalam. Annaatthe marks director Siva's first collaboration with Rajini. The film was officially announced in October 2019, however, the shooting and post-production were delayed owing to the pandemic situation and Rajini's health issue during December 2020, post which he even cancelled his political plans.

Annaatthe Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Annaatthe Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Rajinikanth-Nayanthara-Keerthy Suresh's Film

Also starring Kushboo Sundar, Meena Sagar, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Vela Ramamoorthy, Livingston, Pandiarajan, Sathish and Sathyan, the film's technical team include DOP Vetri, music composer D Imman and editor Ruben.

Annaatthe released on November 4 coinciding with Diwali.