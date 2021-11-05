Annaatthe Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Sets Cash Registers Ringing!

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been in the news right since its inception. The rural entertainer hit the theatres on Diwali and opened to a largely positive response. The film kicked off its theatrical journey on a high note and collected Rs 34.92 crore, which is said to be the highest ever collected by any Kollywood film in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

Reportedly, the film's India net collection on day 1 is Rs 29.90. With its second day of theatrical run, Annaatthe has reportedly minted Rs 18 crore (early estimates- India net collection), which makes the total collection of the film Rs 47.90 crore. Well, going by the collection and with a weekend ahead, the film has high chances of garnering big numbers in the days to come. Let us tell you that the Rajinikanth-starrer is having a tough contest with Vishal-Arya's Enemy, which also has been getting terrific responses from the box office.

Though Annaatthe garnered a mixed response from the audience, many were exhilarated with the performance of the 70-year-old actor. His acting chops, sequences with other actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Kushboo Sundar and Meena Sagar were well received by the audiences, especially those who have been waiting for the film since two years. He delivered a powerful performance through his on-screen presence, making it a magical experience for his fans, watching him slip into the shoes of Kaalaiyaan.

Although the film was initially slated to release in 2020, the makers decided to postpone it owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe has Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj as antagonists. Kalanithi Maaran of Sun Pictures has produced the film, which has also been released in Telugu as Peddanna. With story written by Siva and Aadhi Narayana, the film has music composed by D Imman. The Rajini-starrer's editing and photography department are handled by Ruben and Vetri respectively.