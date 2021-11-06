Annaatthe Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Rural Entertainer Is On A Roll!

Rajinikanth's latest film Annaatthe is unstoppable. The film opened to a good response at the box office on November 4, collecting Rs 70.19 crore. It stayed strong on Thursday and raked in Rs 42.63 crore. Within two days of its release worldwide, the film has joined the elite Rs 100 crore club.

Well, with its third day of theatrical run, the film is said to have acquired a collection between Rs 25-30 crore. Interestingly, the rural entertainer has also achieved a rare feat with its release. As of November 5, more than 1 million tickets of Annaatthe were sold on the BookMyShow website, becoming the first film to hit the million mark post the second unlock in 2021. Sharing the exciting news, BookMyShow had tweeted, "#Annaatthe crosses 1 million tickets sold on #BookMyShow as of 5 Nov, becoming the first movie to hit the million mark after the second Unlock in 2021!"

Though the film upon its release received mixed response, it has been able to pull in large crowds to the theatres, courtesy the star-studded cast and story appealing to the family audience. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film features an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Kushboo Sundar, Meena Sagar, Jagpathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish.

Annaatthe Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Sets Cash Registers Ringing!

Annaatthe Day 1 Box Office Collection: Good Start For Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh Starrer!

Backed by Kalanithi Maaran under his renowned production banner Sun Pictures, the film was supposed to release in 2020, but the makers postponed it owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film's technical team includes an array of popular faces like music composer D Imman, DOP Vetri and editor Ruben. Annaatthe has been distributed by PVR Pictures and Red Giant Movies.