Annaatthe Day 4 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Enjoys A Dream Run!

Actor Rajinikanth's latest movie Annaatthe graced the cinemas on November 4. The action-comedy entertainer kicked off its theatrical run on a high note as it grossed Rs 34.92 crore on day 1. On days 2 and 3, the film collected Rs 27.15 crore and Rs 21.30 crore respectively. Well, with its fourth day of theatrical run, the film has acquired an impressive Rs 17.86 crore, making the total gross collection of Annaatthe Rs 101.23.

Sharing the big news about the film crossing Rs 100 crore gross mark at the box office, trade analyst Manobala VijayBalan tweeted, "#Annaatthe TN Box Office CROSSES the magical ₹100 cr gross mark in just four days. Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr Day 3 - ₹ 21.30 cr Day 4 - ₹ 17.86 cr Total - ₹ 101.23 cr #Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara."

#Annaatthe TN Box Office



CROSSES the magical ₹100 cr gross mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 21.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 17.86 cr

Total - ₹ 101.23 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 8, 2021

The film has also become the biggest netted Kollywood movie in the first three days of its release.

After breaking gross records, superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe also breaks nett.



Emerges as the biggest netted Kollywood movie in first 3 days.



This consideration includes movies released in pre gst & post gst regime with other taxes. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 7, 2021

RECORDS created by superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe



- All time highest opener of TN.



- Highest opener of 2021 in India.



- Highest WW Indian opener of 2021.



- All time highest opening weekend nett of TN.



- Highest grossing Indian opening weekend of 2021. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 8, 2021

Also starring an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Kushboo Sundar, Jagapathi Babu, Meena Sagar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, Abhimanyu Singh and Bala, Annaatthe is directed by Siva, who is best known for his films like Vivegam, Viswasam and Vedalam. The film marks Rajini's maiden collaboration with the director.

Annaatthe Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's Rural Entertainer Is On A Roll!

Jai Bhim: Prakash Raj Opens Up About The Slapping Scene Controversy

Upon its release in theatres, the film received a mixed response, however, the storyline appealing the family audience and the star-studded cast was able to pull in large crowds to the theatres. Announced in October 2019, the Rajinikanth-starrer took almost two years to release due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and the leading man's health issues in late December 2020.

On a related note, Rajinikanth will reportedly join forces with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy for his next. However, an official confirmation is awaited.