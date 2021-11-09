Annaatthe Day 5 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is having a terrific run at the theatres. Starring Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the film collected an impressive Rs 70.19 crore with its theatrical run worldwide on day 1.

On days 2, 3 and 4, the Rajini-starrer acquired Rs 42.63 crore, Rs 33.71 crore and Rs 28.20 crore respectively. With its massive theatrical run on day 5, the film garnered a collection between Rs 15-25 crore. Post acquiring a humongous collection, the film has entered the elite Rs 150 crore club within a week.

Well, Rajinikanth's latest release has become the all-time highest opener in Tamil Nadu and the highest worldwide Indian opener of 2021. With the film raking in a lot of moolah, the cast and crew must be bustling with joy and expecting more record-breaking collections in the days to come.

Annaatthe TN Box Office (Gross)

Day 1- Rs 34.92 crore

Day 2- Rs 27.15 crore

Day 3- Rs 21.30 crore

Day 4- Rs 17.86 crore

Day 5- Rs 7.41 crore

Total- Rs 108.64 crore

The family entertainer follows a lively village head who is a protective brother to his only sister. Things take a turn for the worse when she gets married and settles down in Bengal, where she faces the unexpected.

Written and directed by Siva, the film also features an ensemble cast including Kushboo Sundar, Meena Sagar, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, Bala, Sathish, Abhimanyu Singh, Livingston, Pandiarajan and Vela Ramamoorthy. Annaatthe was released on November 4 coinciding with the Diwali festival. Though the film announced in October 2019 was expected to hit the theatres in 2020, the makers deferred the release due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Shot primarily in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City and parts of Chennai, the rural drama was wrapped up in September 2021.

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Annaatthe's teaser and trailer were released on October 14 and 27 respectively.