Annaatthe First Look And Motion Poster To Be Out Tomorrow, Here Are The Details

Annaatthe Thiruvizha Aarambam! Makers of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe are all set to enthrall fans with back-to-back updates tomorrow (September 10) coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The rural drama's highly anticipated first look poster will be out at 11 am, while the motion poster will be unveiled at 6 pm in the evening.

Sharing the big news, the makers wrote on their Twitter handle (Sun Pictures), "#Annaatthe thiruvizha aarambam! #AnnaattheFirstLook Tomorrow @ 11 AM | #AnnaattheMotionPoster Tomorrow @ 6 PM" In the tweet, the makers have also tagged the main cast and crew of the film including director Siva, actors Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Kushboo Sundar, Meena, Soori, music composer D Imman, editor Ruben, action director Dhilip Subbarayan and cinematographer Vetri.

Along with the tweet, the team shared an intriguing poster featuring Rajinikanth which has undoubtedly left fans elated who are now eagerly waiting to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on screens tomorrow. Annaatthe was announced in October 2019 and the fans will now get to witness a visual update of the film after almost two years. Notably, through the poster, the makers have confirmed that the rural drama will be hitting the cinemas on November 4, as announced earlier. Though there is no official confirmation as of yet, reports are rife that the film will be clashing with Ajith's highly anticipated actioner Valimai, which might also release coinciding with Diwali.

Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva. The rural drama will have Rajinikanth playing the role of a fun-loving village head. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The Rajinikanth-starrer is backed by Kalanithi Maaran under his Sun Picture, the renowned banner which is also backing Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan.