Annaatthe: First Look Of The Rajinikanth Starrer Finally Gets A Release Date?

Annaatthe, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starrer is currently in its final stage of post-production. The superstar finally wrapped up the much-awaited Siva directorial a couple of weeks back, after multiple delays. If the reports are to be believed, Annaatthe first look has finally got a release date.

According to the grapevine, the first look poster of the Rajinikanth starrer has been slated to be released on September 10, Friday, on the special occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi. However, director Siva and production banner Sun Pictures have not officially announced the same yet. However, the latest reports have left the Rajinikanth fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Annaatthe first look, totally excited.

As reported earlier, the makers have confirmed that Annaatthe will get a theatrical release on the special occasion of Deepavali 2021. The Rajinikanth starrer is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, Thursday. The rumourmills suggest that the makers are planning to release the much-awaited Annaatthe teaser and trailer, following the release of the first look poster.

Annaatthe, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, was originally slated to hit the theatres in 2020. However, the project was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the superstar's health issues. Earlier, it was even rumoured that Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures have decided to drop Annaatthe. But later, it was revealed to be false.

The Rajinikanth starrer will feature Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads. Nayanthara is reportedly playing Rajinikanth's love interest, while Keerthy Suresh appears in a piovtal role. The movie will have Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, and so on in the other key roles. D Imman has composed the songs and background score for the project.