Annaatthe Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has finally graced the theatres. The rural drama written and directed by Siva has become the latest victim of piracy. Annaatthe (both Tamil and Telugu version- Peddanna) has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Movierulz and Tamilrockers. Unfortunately, the film's sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Notably, Annaatthe is Rajinikanth first film to release post the pandemic. He was previously seen in the 2020 film Darbar helmed by AR Murugadoss. Well, upon its release, the film received mixed response from the audiences. As per the reviews shared by netizens on social media, Annaatthe's loose writing and story have led down the film big time. Keerthy Suresh plays Rajinikanth's sister in the film, while Nayanthara is seen as his love interest. The Siva directorial follows Kalaiayyan, who is a village head and a protective brother of his only sister.

Annaatthe features an extensive star cast including Meena Sagar, Kusboo Sundar, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Bala, Vela Ramamoorthy, Soori, Sathish, Sathyan, Kulappuli Leela, George Maryan, Arjai, Thavasi, Kabali Vishwanath, Livingston and Pandiarajan. Bankrolled by Kollywood producer Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film's technical department consists of popular talents including music composer D Imman, cinematographer Vetri and editor Ruben.

Though the film was expected to release in 2020, the makers had to postpone it owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Also, Rajinikanth's health issues in late December 2020, delayed the production process of the film.

Annaatthe was shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City and parts of Chennai.

Sun TV and Sun NXT have acquired the television and streaming rights of the Rajinikanth-starrer. Reportedly, the film has also signed a deal with Netflix for a wide digital release. The film will go on air on both platforms after 28 days of its theatrical release.