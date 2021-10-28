Annaatthe: Rajinikanth Expresses Joy After Watching The Rural Drama With His Family!

Just a day ago, the makers of Annaatthe unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the film. As expected, the update was well-received by the audiences, especially Rajini fans who couldn't stop praising the actor and his flawless performance.

Well, on Thursday (October 28), the superstar took to his social media handle to share that he has watched the film with his family members including his wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughters Aishwarya, Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan, in-laws Vanangamudi, Usha and grandson Ved. He shared his experience of watching Annaatthe via Soundarya's recently launched voice-based app Hoote, where he uploaded two audio clips.

Rajini said, "After watching the teaser, my grandson Ved was eager to watch Annaatthe. So I asked Siva to prepare the final copy as soon as possible and he assured me that it will be ready once I return from Delhi. As promised, the final copy arrived today. My other grandsons Yatra and Linga are in Kodaikanal with their father Dhanush. So I, Aishwarya, Soundarya, my wife, son-in-law Vishagan, in-laws Vanangamudi and Usha watched the film with Ved. He sat next to me and enjoyed the film. He loved the film and even hugged me. I am very happy."

In one of the audio clips, he shared that the film's producer Kalanithi Maran came to meet him after the show was over. Well, along with the audio clip, the actor uploaded a lovely picture of himself with his wife Latha and grandsons Yatra, Linga and Ved.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is directed by Siruthai Siva. The film boasts of a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar, Kushboo, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Soori among others.