Annaatthe: Rajinikanth Resumes Shooting In Chennai; Video From The Sets Go Viral!

South's Thalaiva Rajinikanth has resumed shooting of his highly anticipated film Annaatthe. Though earlier there were reports that the film's shoot has been wrapped up, looks like the team is left with one more schedule. It was also reported that the actor will soon start dubbing for the film in Hyderabad.

Well now, a video featuring the superstar has made its way to social media. In the 19-second video, Rajini can be seen greeting his fans as he steps out of a vanity van reportedly parked at the premises of a mall in Vadapalani (Chennai). As per reports, a two-day shoot will take place in the city. Although there is no confirmation, rumours are rife that the film will soon fly to Kolkata for the film's shooting.

Let us tell you that the actor had been a part of the previous schedule that required him to shoot for 35 days without a break in between. The shooting was held days before the government imposed a lockdown in the state owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Soundarya Rajinikanth Expecting Second Child; Superstar To Become Grandfather Again

Rajinikanth's Next Movie To Be With Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Director Desingh Periyasamy?

Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva. The rural drama will have Rajinikanth playing the role of a fun-loving village head. Apart from the star, the film will also feature Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Viswasam fame Imman and camera cranked by Vetri. Annaatthe is current slated to release on November 14, 2021 coinciding with Diwali.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, the actor will next join hands with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy. An official confirmation about the project is awaited.