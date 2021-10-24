Annaatthe: Rajinikanth's Fierce Avatar In 'Vaa Saamy' Song Wins The Internet

Annaatthe, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starrer is gearing up for a Deepavali release. The makers have already kickstarted the promotional activities of the mass entertainer, and have been revealing some exciting updates. On October 24, Sunday, the Annaatthe team revealed the much-awaited Vaa Saamy single from the Rajinikanth starrer on social media.

The unique song number, which is composed by the National award-winning musician D Imman, features leading man Rajinikanth in a fierce avatar. The Vaa Saamy song hints that Annaatthe will not just revolve around the family man avatar of the superstar, but also features him as an action hero.

"Wishing only happiness to singers Mukesh Mohamed, Nochipatti Thirumoorthi and Keezhakarai Samsutheen!

Lyric by Arunbharathi!

#DImmanMusical

Here we go!

#VaaSaamy from #Annaatthe

Praise God!," wrote music director D Imman, who revealed the fourth single of the Rajinikanth starrer on social media.

Arun Bharathi has penned the lyrics for the Vaa Saamy song, which is reportedly placed in the most crucial scene of Annaatthe. The catchy number is sung by Mukesh Mohamed, Nochipatti Thirumoorthi, and Keezhakarai Samsutheen.

Superstar's Rajinikanth's introduction song from the movie, which is sung by the late legendary singer Padma Bhushan SP Balasubrahmanyam, was revealed as the first single of Annaatthe. The fast number, which is touted to be the last song recorded by SPB, had highly impressed the music lovers and went viral on social media. However, the next two songs, a romantic number by Sherya Ghoshal-Sid Sriram duo, and a family song had not created a similar impact.

Coming back to Annaatthe, the movie that features Rajinikanth in the titular role, marks the superstar's first collaboration with director Siva. Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh essay the female leads in the movie, which features Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, and so on in the pivotal roles. The much-awaited project is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.