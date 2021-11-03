Annaatthe Release: Rajinikanth Starrer’s First Day First Show Timing Is Here!

Just one day to go, and Rajinikanth fans will get to witness his highly anticipated film Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film will grace the theatres on November 4 coinciding with the Diwali festival.

Let us tell you that Annaatthe will have a clash with theatrical releases including Enemy, Vaa Deal and OTT film MGR Magan, which are releasing on the very same day. Suriya's Jai Bhim has also been released as a Diwali release on Amazon Prime Video (on November 2).

Coming back to Annaatthe, the first-day first show of the film in Tamil Nadu theatres will start at 4 am in areas like Chennai, Padukottai and Thoothukudi. The FDFS is indeed going to be a gala affair as Rajini's film is hitting the theatres after almost two years of his previous release Darbar (2020). In the state, the rural entertainer will release on over 650+ screens. Notably, the cinema halls in Tamil Nadu will be allowed to operate with 100% capacity after almost 18 months, which will also help the struggling film industry to revive post the pandemic.

According to reports, the Rajinikanth-starrer will have the biggest overseas release as it will be out in more than 1100 theatres. The film's run-time is 2 hours and 43 minutes. Well, fans and followers of Rajini are all set to welcome Annaatthe with much fanfare and to celebrate it already, they have started trending hashtags #AnnaattheFDFS, #Annaatthe and #Rajinikanth on Twitter.

Starring Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar, Kushboo, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, the film is backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the production house which is also backing Kollywood biggies like Vijay's Beast, Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 and Sivakarthikeyan's #SK16.

Annaatthe's teaser and trailer were released on October 14 and 27 respectively.