Annaatthe: Sivakarthikeyan Reacts To Rajinikanth Starrer’s Grand Release!

Just recently, makers of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe shared the film's first look and motion poster which left fans enthralled. The film is all set to hit the big screens on November 4 coinciding with the Diwali festival. Interestingly, the rural drama will have a massive clash with Silamabarasan's Maanaadu which is also releasing on the same date.

Well, this Diwali is indeed going to be grand especially for Tamil movie buffs who have been eagerly waiting for a Kollywood biggie's theatrical release. Let us tell you that the previous big-budget film (starring a superstar) to hit the marquee was Thalapathy Vijay's Master which turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Coming back to Annaatthe, not just fans but Kollywood celebs are also awaiting the film's release. Many celebs from the industry including Keerthy Suresh, Vikram Prabhu, Karthik Subbaraj have already expressed their excitement over the rural drama's mega release and the latest to join the bandwagon is none other than the very talented actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Sharing that he is eagerly waiting for the film's first day first show, he tweeted, "Thalaivan @rajinikanth eppovumae kola massssss This film going to be a pure Super star film and it wil be a big blockbuster Waiting for FDFS." Well, his latest tweet has turned out a big hit among Rajini fans who have been sharing it on their respective Twitter handles to celebrate the moment.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe also features Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads.

On a related note, Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor, whose release was postponed multiple times in the past has finally locked a date. As per the makers' latest tweet, the film will be out in theatres in October 2021. KJR Studios tweeted, "Set all the speculations aside. Get ready for your laughter shot! #Doctor is coming to the big screen in October 2021! This decision is only for the fans and our dearest theatre owners." Doctor is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.