Annaatthe Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Rajinikanth-Nayanthara-Keerthy Suresh’s Film

The day has finally arrived. Annaatthe, the much-awaited film of Superstar Rajinikanth has finally hit the screens on Thursday (November 4) as a Diwali release. The rural drama featuring Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara has been making waves ever since the makers unveiled the film's first glimpse. Well now, with the massive release, the film has been getting tremendous response from the audiences.

As per various trade analysts, Annaatthe is performing exceptionally well at the box office and is expected to pull in a large crowd during the weekend. Rajini fans who watched the first-day first show raved about the film and even praised the cast and crew. Going by the reviews on social media, fans are well-pleased with their idol's performance. In the film, the actor plays the role of a village head who is also a protective brother to his dependent sister (played by Keerthy). His sequences with Soori, Keerthy, Nayanthara, Meena Sagar and Kushboo Sundar are surprise packages as they have a lot of rib-tickling moments. The two leading actresses have aced their roles to perfection and have been garnering applause for their acting stints.

Also featuring Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, Annaatthe marks Rajini's first film to release post the pandemic.

Let us tell you that Annaatthe has been released on more than 1100 screens internationally. The film has reportedly released on over 800 screens across India on its opening day. Notably, the Telugu version of the film titled Peddanna has also hit the marquee today.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is bankrolled by renowned Kollywood producer Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The rural drama's music has been scored by D Imman. The team behind the film also includes DOP Vetri and editor Ruben.

