Annaatthe Worldwide Closing Collections: Rajinikanth Starrer Fails To Enter The Profit Zone

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe was one of the highly awaited biggies of 2021. Though the film was expected to hit the cinemas in 2020, the makers deferred the release owing to the pandemic condition. After much deliberation, the film finally made it to the theatres on November 2 coinciding with the Diwali festival.

The film garnered a great deal of attention in the first week and it indeed reflected in its box office collection. Having said that, the reviews received by the film were quite average. The selling point of the film was definitely its star-studded cast, but the storyline and execution by director Siva were a big led down. The heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu is said to have hindered the inflow of audiences post the tenth day of Annaatthe's release which might have also impacted its business.

Talking about the Rajinikanth-starrer's closing collection, the film's Tamil Nadu theatrical share is said to be Rs 45 crore (Rs 80 crore gross). Made on a budget of Rs 182.5 crore, Annaatthe's total revenue is Rs 169 crore, while the loss incurred is Rs 14.5 crore. As per the latest data, the film has failed to enter the profit zone, despite an impressive collection in the first week.

Budget: Rs 182.5 crore

Tamil Nadu Theatrical Share: Rs 45 crore(Rs 80 crore gross)

Kerala: Rs 2.5 crore share

Karnataka: Rs 3.5 crore share

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: Rs 8 crore share

North India: Rs 1 crore Share

Overseas: Rs 12 crore Share

Total Theatrical Business Share: Rs 72 crore

Satellite: Rs 50 crore(Tamil, Telugu, Hindi) Sun tv

Digital: Rs 45 crore(Tamil, Telugu, Hindi) Sun Nxt

Audio: Rs 2 crore(Tamil, Telugu, Hindi) Sun tv

Total Revenue: 169 Crore

Total Loss: 14.5 Crore

Backed by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Kushboo Sundar, Meena Sagar, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, Bala, Sathish, Abhimanyu Singh, Livingston, Pandiarajan and Vela Ramamoorthy.