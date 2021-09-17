Annabelle Sethupathi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly anticipated film Annabelle Sethupathi has released today (September 17) on Disney+ Hotstar. The latest release has now become a victim of piracy as it has leaked on infamous websites like Movierulz and Tamilrockers.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the comedy-horror drama has been penned and helmed by Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran director-actor R Sundarrajan. With its release on the popular streaming platform, the film has garnered a mixed response, with many calling it a cliched one that has sporadic moments evoking laughter. Apart from Tamil, the film has also released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is backed by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram under Passion Studios. Annabelle Sethupathi has an ensemble cast including Jagpathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Raadhika, Subbu Panchu, Suresh Chandra Menon, Linga, Chetan, Devadarshini, Jangiri Madhumitha and Surekha Vani.

Initially titled Annabelle Subramaniam, the film's shoot commenced in Jaipur on August 28 last year. Entirely shot in a single schedule, the film's sequences were captured in breathtaking locations of City Palace, Rambagh Palace and Samode Palace.

Annabelle Sethupathi's songs and background scores are composed by Krishna Kishor. For the unversed, Kishor has earlier worked as a percussionist with eminent personalities including AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander and other renowned Bollywood composers.

So far, 5 songs have been released- 'Vaanil Pogum Megham', 'Ghost Party', 'Anange', 'Ginger Soda' and a reprise version of Anange. Notably, the tracks have been crooned by very popular singers like Armaan Malik, Chinmayi, Jonita Gandhi, Aaryan Dinesh, Pradeep Kumar, Asees Kaur, Anirudh Ravichander, Yashita Sharma and Sanam Puri. The film's cinematography is handled by Goutham George, while editing is carried out by Pradeep E Ragav.

The film marks Sethupathi and Pannu's eighth and second film release respectively.