Annabelle Sethupathi Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu’s Film To Be Out On Disney+ Hotstar

On August 26, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi's next titled Annabelle Sethupathi took to their social media handle to unveil the film's first look poster featuring the actor and Taapsee Pannu.

The poster was dropped along with the film's release date. Directed by Deepak Sundarajan, son of veteran director and actor Sundarajan, the film will release on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. Though the poster doesn't reveal much in terms of the film's plot, the two actors look intriguing and different in it.

Backed by Sudhan S and Jayaraman under their production banner Passion Studios, the film also features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Rajendra Prasad, Yogi Babu and Vennela Kishore. As per the leading lady Taapsee Pannu's latest tweet, the film touted to be a horror-thriller will release in 5 languages- Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Announcing the release, she wrote, "Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on

@DisneyPlusHS."

Announced in 2020, the film's shooting was wrapped up in less than a month in Jaipur.