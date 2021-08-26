Annabelle Sethupathi Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu’s Film To Be Out On Disney+ Hotstar

On
August
26,
the
makers
of
Vijay
Sethupathi's
next
titled
Annabelle
Sethupathi
took
to
their
social
media
handle
to
unveil
the
film's
first
look
poster
featuring
the
actor
and
Taapsee
Pannu.
The
poster
was
dropped
along
with
the
film's
release
date.
Directed
by
Deepak
Sundarajan,
son
of
veteran
director
and
actor
Sundarajan,
the
film
will
release
on
September
17
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Though
the
poster
doesn't
reveal
much
in
terms
of
the
film's
plot,
the
two
actors
look
intriguing
and
different
in
it.
Backed
by
Sudhan
S
and
Jayaraman
under
their
production
banner
Passion
Studios,
the
film
also
features
an
ensemble
cast
including
Jagapathi
Babu,
Radikaa
Sarathkumar,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Yogi
Babu
and
Vennela
Kishore.
As
per
the
leading
lady
Taapsee
Pannu's
latest
tweet,
the
film
touted
to
be
a
horror-thriller
will
release
in
5
languages-
Tamil,
Hindi,
Kannada,
Telugu
and
Malayalam.
Announcing
the
release,
she
wrote,
"Coz
sometimes
one
life
is
not
enough
to
see
it
all.
#AnnabelleSethupathy
Streaming
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Hindi,
Kannada
and
Malayalam
from
September
17
only
on
@DisneyPlusHS."
Announced
in
2020,
the
film's
shooting
was
wrapped
up
in
less
than
a
month
in
Jaipur.