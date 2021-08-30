Annabelle Sethupathi Trailer Out: Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu’s Film Promises To Be High On Humour!

The much-awaited trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's Annabelle Sethupathi was released on Monday (August 30). The video which is a shade less than 3 minutes was unveiled by Suriya and Mohanlal.

Welcoming debutant director Deepak Sundarrajan and wishing the entire team for their film, the Soorarai Pottru star tweeted, "Hearty welcome to Dir R.Sundarrajan sir's son @SdeepakDir Warm wishes @vijaysethuoffl @taapsee and team!! #AnnabelleSethupathi streaming from Sep 17 on @DisneyPlusHS."

Dropping the latest update Mohanlal wrote, "Happy to launch the trailer of @vijaysethuoffl & @taapsee's #AnnabelleSethupathi https://youtu.be/t6HCANYH_JA Streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada from September 17 on @DisneyPlusHS."

Well, as per the trailer, Vijay will be playing the role of a king, and Taapsee will be seen as his fiancée, Annabelle. In 1948, he builds a palace for his lady love to profess his feelings, however, things go upside down when in 2021 a family of five enter the same palace, which is now a haunted structure. Surprisingly, Taapsee is also shown as one of the members of the family who meets a set of ghosts who died 73 years ago. Her quirky conversations with them are one of the highlights of the trailer, which is indeed high on humour. However, the plot of the film seems quite routine, which has disappointed many.

Scripted and helmed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks Taapsee's maiden collaboration with Vijay, who is best known for films likes Master, Super Deluxe and many others. The multi-lingual feature film is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17 in 5 different languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Backed by Sudhan S and Jayaraman under their production banner Passion Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Rajendra Prasad, Yogi Babu and Vennela Kishore. Annabelle Sethupathi's first look was released on August 26.