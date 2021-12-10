Anti Indian Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Anti Indian is trending big time on social media. The political drama has become the victim of hate-negative comments and trolls since its release on Friday (December 10). Directed by popular film analyst 'Blue Settai' Maran (Elamaran), the film received hate on social media probably owing to his criticism over several Tamil projects in the past. Netizens have also been claiming that Anti Indian's concept has been copied from a Bollywood flick. However, Maran is yet to clarify the same.

Well, the latest release has also become a victim of piracy. Anti Indian has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites. With the unfortunate leak and negative reviews online, looks like the film's collection might get impacted to a great extent.

Earlier during his interaction with DT NEXT, when asked how he would take criticism for Anti Indian, the debutant director had stressed that one should look into the creation, instead of focusing on the creator. The tabloid had quoted him as saying, "As far as I am concerned, there is a certain section that hates me. Let them also be. They too are my fans. What I ask them is this. Please do not look at the creator. You should only look at the creation. The creator could be a murderer or a thief but if his creation is good, we have to respect it. Even if the creator is a great person, but his creation is not, then feel free to point it out. This is what I expect."

Also featuring Maran, Anti Indian has Jeyaraj, Anil Kumar, Muthuraman, Aadukalam Naren, Velu Prabhakaran, Radha Ravi, Pasi Sathya, Seshu, Lollu Sabha Seshu, Vijaya and Charles Vinoth in supporting roles.