Anti Indian Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About The Film!

YouTuber Blue Sattai Maaran Elamaran's debut directorial film Anti Indian released on Friday (December 10). The highly talked-about film has finally hit the theatres after going under the editing scissors for the second time as the censor board had denied its consent to certify the political drama during the first attempt. Also starring Elamaran in the lead role, the film revolves around the death of a political advertisement painter and hurdles that are faced to bury the deceased.

The film which already received favourable reviews from senior directors like Bharathiraja, Bhagyaraj and Seeman, has been getting a positive response from cine-goers ever since it released in theatres. Many have been expressing contentment over the film's bold storyline and crisp narration. The actors' performances have also been getting impressive responses from the audiences.

Jail Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Master To Valimai: Here Are The Most Tweeted Movies Of 2021!

Apart from Elamaran, Anti Indian has Jeyaraj, Anil Kumar, Muthuraman, Aadukalam Naren, Velu Prabhakaran, Radha Ravi, Pasi Sathya, Seshu, Lollu Sabha Seshu, Vijaya and Charles Vinoth as supporting cast. Backed by Adam Bhava, the film's technical crew include music composer Elamaran, cinematographer Kathiravan and editor Sudharshan. The visual effects department have been handled by Harihara Suthan, while stunts have been choreographed by Hari Dinesh.

Anti Indian's trailer was released on October 8.

Well, as Elamaran's Anti Indian becomes the talk of the town, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.